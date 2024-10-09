Honor reveals non-flagship X60 series config, colors, design; X60 Pro gets satellite comm

Honor has confirmed that its Honor X60 series will launch in China on October 16. In line with this, the brand has revealed the configurations and color options for the Honor X60 and Honor X60 Pro. Interestingly, despite being a non-flagship series, the Pro model will get a satellite communication feature.

The company has listed the Honor X60 and X60 Pro on its website ahead of their debut. The listings include the models’ colors and configurations.

According to the website, both models will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations. The standard model comes in Elegant Black, Haihuqing, and Moon Shadow White color options, while the X60 Pro has Basalt Gray, Burning Orange, Sky Blue, and Elegant Black.

The main highlight of the series is the addition of a satellite communication feature in the Honor X60 Pro. This is a surprise, as the series is not really a flagship line from the brand. Yet, it is important to note that it will only be offered in the 12GB/512GB variant of the said model.

The listings also show the official design of the phones, which feature a huge circular camera island on their back panels. However, the actual designs and lens placement in the camera modules will be different. Moreover, while the X60 has a punch-hole cutout for its selfie camera, the X60 Pro has a pill-shaped one.

Ultimately, the X60 has a flat display, but its side frames and back panel seem to have slight curves on them. Meanwhile, the X60 Pro will have a curved design, starting with its curved display, making its bezels appear thin. This will be complemented by its curved back panel, which extends to the side frame section.

The specs of the X60 Pro are currently unavailable, but a recent leak revealed that the vanilla X60 will get the following:

189g

165.98 x 75.8 x 7.88mm

MediaTek Dimensity 7025

Expandable RAM up to 12GB

256 internal storage

6.8” 120Hz FHD+ display

Rear Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75)

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

5800mAh battery

35W charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8

