Leak: Honor X60 gets Dimensity 7025, 12GB RAM, 120Hz display, 5800mAh battery, more

A live unit of the Honor X60 has leaked, showing its front design and key specifications.

The Honor X60 will be the successor of the Honor X60. It will join the Honor X60i 5G, which was announced in China with a Dimensity 6080 chip, up to 12GB/512GB configuration, 6.7″ Full-HD+ 90Hz AMOLED, 50MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery. However, as expected, the Honor X60 will offer a better set of features.

In a recent leak, a live image of the X60 was shared. The photo shows that the phone has thin bezels on both sides and at the top, while the chin will be thicker. The selfie camera, on the other, is placed in the upper center of the flat display through a punch-hole cutout.

The image also shows the About page of the phone’s Settings app, revealing its key details:

189g

165.98 x 75.8 x 7.88mm

MediaTek Dimensity 7025

Expandable RAM up to 12GB

256 internal storage

6.8” 120Hz FHD+ display

Rear Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75)

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

5800mAh battery

35W charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8

