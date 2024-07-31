Honor X60i arrives with Dimensity 6080, up to 12GB RAM, 5000mAh batter

The Honor X60i is finally in China and is now available for pre-orders.

The brand unveiled the model this week, affirming earlier rumors about its details. The phone comes with a Dimensity 6080 chip, which is complemented by up to 12GB/512GB configuration. There’s also a decent 5000mAh battery with 35W charging.

The Honor X60i is available in Cloud Blue, Coral Purple, Magic Night Blacks, and Moon Shadow White color options. As for its configurations, buyers can choose from its three variants of 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, which are priced at CN¥1,399, CN¥1,599, and CN¥1,799, respectively. As per the company, its official sale will start on August 2 via the Honor China online store.

Here are more details about the new phone: