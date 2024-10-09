Honor X7C to arrive in 2 variants; 4G model specs leak

The Honor X7C 4G has recently appeared on two certification platforms, leading to the revelation of its specifications, including the addition of a 5G variant.
The Honor X7C will be the successor of the Honor X7B. To recall, the phone made its first debut in December 2023, giving fans the 4G variant. Last April, the brand then unveiled the 5G variant of the model.
It seems the same path awaits the Honor X7C. As shared by folks at 91Mobiles, the upcoming smartphone will also be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. The former was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA and UAE’s TDRA platforms, indicating their global debut. Here are the details leaked of the Honor X7C 4G:
- 191g
- 166.9 x 76.8 x 8.1mm
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage
- 6.77” IPS display with 1610×720px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 261ppi, and 20.1:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 108MP + 2MP
- Selfie Camera: 8MP
- 5200mAh battery
- 35W charging
- Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, microSD card, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and dual nano SIM support
- IP64 rating
- Black, White, and Green colors
On the other hand, while news about the arrival or specs of the 5G variant remains unknown, it could adopt several details of its 4G sibling and its predecessor. To recall, the Honor X7B 5G offers the following:
- Mediatek Dimensity 6020 SoC/Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB/256GB configuration
- 6.8”LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 850 nits, and 1080 x 2412px resolution
- Rear Camera: 108 MP wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
- Selfie Camera: 8MP wide
- 6000mAh battery
- 35W charging
- Side-mounted fingerprint feature support