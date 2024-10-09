Honor X7C to arrive in 2 variants; 4G model specs leak

The Honor X7C 4G has recently appeared on two certification platforms, leading to the revelation of its specifications, including the addition of a 5G variant.

The Honor X7C will be the successor of the Honor X7B. To recall, the phone made its first debut in December 2023, giving fans the 4G variant. Last April, the brand then unveiled the 5G variant of the model.

It seems the same path awaits the Honor X7C. As shared by folks at 91Mobiles, the upcoming smartphone will also be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. The former was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA and UAE’s TDRA platforms, indicating their global debut. Here are the details leaked of the Honor X7C 4G:

191g

166.9 x 76.8 x 8.1mm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.77” IPS display with 1610×720px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 261ppi, and 20.1:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 108MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

5200mAh battery

35W charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, microSD card, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and dual nano SIM support

IP64 rating

Black, White, and Green colors

On the other hand, while news about the arrival or specs of the 5G variant remains unknown, it could adopt several details of its 4G sibling and its predecessor. To recall, the Honor X7B 5G offers the following:

Mediatek Dimensity 6020 SoC/Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB/256GB configuration

6.8”LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 850 nits, and 1080 x 2412px resolution

Rear Camera: 108 MP wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

Selfie Camera: 8MP wide

6000mAh battery

35W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint feature support

Via