Honor X7B 5G is now official

Honor has another device offering in the market: the Honor X7B 5G.
It is important to note, however, that the device is not entirely new. To recall, Honor first released the Honor X7B in the 4G version last December. With this, the new Honor X7B 5G is just an improved version of the said device, giving users better cellular connectivity power. As for its other features, the X7B 5G also sports:
- 6.8 inches LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 850 nits, and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution
- Mediatek Dimensity 6020 SoC/Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB/256GB configuration
- Main Camera: 108 MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth
- Selfie: 8MP wide
- Side-mounted fingerprint feature support
- 6000mAh battery and 35W wired fast charging support