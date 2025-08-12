Honor X7c 5G confirmed to launch in India soon

The Honor X7c 5 G’s Amazon microsite is now live in India, confirming its imminent launch in the market.

The Honor smartphone’s 4G variant debuted in Azerbaijan in October last year. Now, the brand is planning to introduce the 5G version of the model in India.

While the exact date is not shared on its Amazon page, it is confirmed to offer the same design as its 4G sibling. Other details of the device are also available on the page, including its: