Honor X7c launches in Azerbaijan with Snapdragon 685, up to 8GB RAM, 6000mAh battery

Honor has launched the Honor X7c 4G in Azerbaijan. It offers fans a Snapdragon 685 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5200mAh battery.

The new model is another affordable smartphone offering from the brand. Its starting price is AZN360, or around $212. Despite this, it offers a decent set of specifications, including a Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Inside, it houses a huge 6000mAh battery (there’s also a 5200mAh version), which powers its 6.77″ HD+ 120Hz TFT LCD with Honor Magic Capsule and an 8MP selfie punch-hole cutout in the upper center. On the back, users get to enjoy a 108MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor.

The Honor X7c is now available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White in Azerbaijan. Its 6GB/128GB configuration costs AZN360, while the higher 8GB/256GB configuration costs AZN410.

According to earlier reports, Honor is also planning to release a 5G version of the Honor X7c.

Here are more details about the Honor X7c:

Snapdragon 685

6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.77” HD+ 120Hz TFT LCD with 850nits peak brightness and Honor Magic Capsule support

Rear Camera: 108MP main + 2MP depth

Selfie Camera: 8MP

6000mAh battery (also available in 5200mAh version)

35W charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

IP64 rating

Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White colors

