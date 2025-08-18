Honor X7c 5G goes official in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

The Honor X7c 5G is now official in India, becoming the latest affordable entry of the brand in the market.

The Honor phone is the 5G version of the Honor X7c 4G, which was launched in Azerbaijan in October last year. It adopts the same design as its 4G sibling but now has a better chip.

Its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is paired with a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at ₹14,999, and sales will start this Wednesday via Amazon India.

Here are more details about the Honor X7c 5G: