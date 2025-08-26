Honor X7d specs confirmed ahead of Bangladesh launch

Honor has listed the Honor X7d, revealing several of its details in Bangladesh.

The upcoming Honor smartphone is now listed on a retailer’s website. The listing shows the phone’s look, which boasts a flat design and a square camera island with four circular cutouts. It also confirms that it is available in Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black colorways.

The page does not specify when the phone will be announced, but says it will be “coming soon.” Yet, ahead of its official arrival, the page already shows some of its specs, including:

166.9 x 76.8 x 8.1mm

Snapdragon 685

12GB/128GB, 16GB/128GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations

6.77” 720p+ 120Hz IPS LCD with 850nits peak brightness

108MP f/1.75 main camera + 2MP sensor

8MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

35W SuperCharge charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

IP65 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black

