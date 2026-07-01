Honor X80 Pro Max first-day sales hit 45K

The Honor X80 Pro Max reportedly sold over 45,000 units during its first day of sales in China.

The Honor smartphone debuted in June, bringing the brand’s largest battery to date at 11,000mAh. According to Honor Product Manager Peng Ye, it achieved the highest first-day sales volume among new Android devices in 2026. While the brand has yet to divulge sales figures, a Chinese tipster claims it exceeded 45,000 units sold.

To recall, the Honor X80 Pro Max is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced CN¥1999 ($294), CN¥2199 ($324), CN¥2499 ($368), and CN¥2799 ($412), respectively.

Like its predecessor, it also supports 90W wired charging, paired with 27W reverse wired charging. It also features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip, a 6.8″ 1280x2788px 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP selfie camera, Android 16-based MagicOS 10, and IP68 and IP69K ratings.

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