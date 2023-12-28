How many million people got the Xiaomi HyperOS update?

Xiaomi’s groundbreaking operating system, HyperOS, introduced on October 26th as a successor to MIUI 14, has witnessed remarkable success, leaving an indelible mark on the tech landscape. One of its standout features is its versatility, tailor-made for seamless integration across an array of devices, spanning homes, cars, and mobile devices. This adaptability has played a pivotal role in the rapid adoption of HyperOS, exemplified by the success of the Xiaomi 14 and Redmi K70 series, collectively selling over a million units shortly after their launch.

The global reach of HyperOS extends across an extensive lineup of devices, breaking down geographical barriers to offer an enhanced user experience on a global scale. Devices such as the Redmi Note 12, Xiaomi Pad 6, POCO F5 Pro, Xiaomi 11T, and many more have all (total 35 devices) received the transformative HyperOS update, providing users worldwide with a seamless and integrated operating system.

The cumulative impact of HyperOS becomes evident when considering the significant update figures for each device. With an estimated 500,000 users per device, the HyperOS update has successfully reached and upgraded over 20 million devices worldwide. This impressive milestone not only underscores the widespread acceptance of Xiaomi’s new operating system but also cements HyperOS as a formidable player in the competitive tech market.

As technology advances, Xiaomi’s HyperOS continues to set the standard, offering users an integrated and seamless experience across a diverse range of devices. The success of HyperOS is a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to the evolving needs of a global user base. With all devices included in the HyperOS ecosystem, Xiaomi is poised to shape the future of operating systems, providing users with a unified and enhanced technological experience.