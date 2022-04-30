How to calculate screen ratio, what does screen ratio mean?

When you check specs of a phone, you see something called “screen ratio” or “screen to body ratio”. In this article, we will explain what does it mean and how to calculate it. Phones get bigger and bigger everyday, with their screens being even more larger and corner-to-corner with higher specs.

What is screen ratio?

The proportional relationship between the width and height of a display device is known as the aspect ratio. It’s written as two numbers separated by a colon (x:y), with x denoting width and y denoting height(from Wikipedia).

Screen ratio depends on the manufacturer. Manufacturer chooses the display(or makes their own) and also chooses how long/wide the screen will be, and so can’t be changed after a phone is built and in hands of the user. Some phones have weird ratios such as 4:3, example foldable phones, but they are supposed to have almost square-ish screen so they can work within for example. Other phones which is mostly normal phones have screen ratios such as 16:9, 18:9, 19.5:9, and so on.

As you can see in the picture above, phone’s size and phone’s screen ratio is not connected to each other in terms of sizing, and so it is depend on the manufacturer to choose the any screen ratio they want. It’s not hard to calculate it, as the screen ratio also changes the resolution of the screen. We can calculate it via simple actions.

How to calculate screen ratio

Once you learn your phone’s width and height in pixels, it’s pretty easy to calculate it. All you gotta do is this, phone’s height/phone’s width*9. For example, let’s say that we have a 1080 x 2340 screen. To calculate this, we do 2340/1080*9 which gives us 19.5. And we add the 9 to the end, which results us 19.5:9, which is the phone’s screen ratio.

Another example is 720 x 1280 screen, which we can calculate by following the same procedure. 1280/720*9, results 16, add 9 on end, and we get 16:9 screen ratio. As you can see, it’s not hard to calculate it.

Common aspect ratios

Because each aspect ratio serves a distinct purpose, there are many different aspect ratios in use today. The following are a few of the most prevalent.

1:1: This is a square, and while there are many reasons to have a square image, it is frequently used in social media photographs..

3:2: This is a standard sensor size for still and video photography in cameras and phones.

4:3: Until the advent of high-definition television, this was the aspect ratio used by broadcast television. In most cases, folding phones still use this aspect ratio as their screen ratio.

16:9: This has become the standard aspect ratio for computer displays and cinema, though there are many exceptions to the rule. Most of the phones from 2010-2018 does use this as screen ratio.

In conclusion, it’s not hard to know your screen ratio, and so the resolution and alongside with the other things such as screen to body ratio and so on. Calculating it is pretty easy as well, you just need to know the resolution of your screen.