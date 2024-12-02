How to Fix Boot Loop on Xiaomi Redmi POCO Phone

Xiaomi smartphones often face boot loop issues, leaving devices stuck on the Redmi, Mi, Fastboot, or MIUI logo. This frustrating problem prevents phones from booting into the operating system, disrupting daily tasks. Common causes include software glitches, corrupted updates, or system crashes.

There are ways to fix a Xiaomi boot loop or POCO phone, so don’t worry. In addition to outlining the causes of the problem, this article offers detailed solutions. Whether your phone is stuck on Fastboot or keeps restarting, explore these methods to restore functionality and get your device running smoothly again.

Part 1. What is the main cause of Bootloop?

The bootloop in Xiaomi phones arises when the Android OS fails to communicate appropriately, and therefore the device cannot finish the power-up. Therefore, the phone gets stuck on a loop where it keeps restarting itself rendering it useless.

Here are the main reasons why Xiaomi bootloop problems arise:

Operating System Modifications

Engaging in such practices as putting in a custom operating system, rooting the smartphone, or carrying out a hard reset may cause the system to become unstable, thus making it hang in a loop.

Custom Apps

Poorly coded or incompatible apps, especially those downloaded from unofficial sources, can interfere with system operations and cause a bootloop.

Faulty Updates

An incomplete or defective update can stop the Android system from loading, leaving the device stuck on the lock screen or bootloader.

Malware or Viruses

Malicious software can disrupt normal processes, forcing the system into an endless boot cycle.

Water Damage

Corrosion from water damage can impair hardware functionality, often leading to bootloop issues.

Part 2. How to Fix Xiaomi Phone Stuck on Boot Loop

Method1. Fix Boot Loop Xiaomi/Redmi via Force Reboot

The fastest and easiest solution is to forcibly reboot your Xiaomi smartphone if it is Xiaomi bootloop when charging or is stuck on the MIUI logo. By addressing problems at the higher software layer, this approach frequently fixes difficulties without the need for intricate fixes.

Step 1: Simultaneously press the Power button and Volume Up key and hold them for a period not less than 10-15 seconds while also keeping them together.

Step 2: Continue to hold them until the appearance of the Mi logo, then remove the fingers from the buttons.

Step 3: Wait for the device to reboot and check if the problem is solved.

Method 2. Fix Xiaomi BootLoop After Update via Wipe Data

When an update has caused your Xiaomi device to get stuck in a bootloop, try executing a factory reset. This process is intended to clear any information stored on the device, which might also include corrupted files, harmful viruses, or any such file that is creating the ‘Xiaomi boot loop Fastboot’ issue. Here’s how to erase data and do a factory reset to resolve the Xiaomi bootloop after update:

Step 1: Power Off the Device

Press and hold the power button to switch off your smartphone completely.

Step 2: Enter Recovery Mode

Simultaneously press and hold the Volume Up and Power buttons until the recovery menu appears.

Step 3: Select “Wipe Data”

Use the Volume buttons to scroll down to the “Wipe Data” or “Wipe All Data” option and press the Power button to select it.

Step 4: Confirm the Action

Choose “Confirm” and press the Power button to proceed with the wipe.

Step 5: Wait for the Data Wiping Process

The wiping process will take a few seconds. Once it’s completed, press the Power button to return to the main menu.

Step 6: Reboot the Device

Select “Reboot” → “Reboot to System” and press the Power button.

Method 3. Fix Xiaomi BootLoop without Losing Data [No Root]

DroidKit offers an effective solution for fixing Xiaomi boot loop issues without data loss. The utility aims at solving several issues others have, like Xiaomi boot loop and the Mi logo stuck on the screen, or fast boot mode, and even the black screen issue without rooting the device or possessing any advanced technical knowledge.

The software indeed works for both Windows and Mac systems and is capable of supporting several Android devices, which include Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones. It is primarily created for users who want to get rid of boot loop issues without losing their data.

Key Features of DroidKit:

Fix Xiaomi Bootloop: Quickly repair devices stuck in boot loop, fastboot mode, or frozen on the Mi logo.

No Data Loss: DroidKit is different from other solutions in the way that it also prevents the loss of personal information in the course of the repair.

No Rooting: There is no need to root your phone so this makes a safe method without compromising warranty.

Compatible with Windows and Mac: It can be used on a Windows computer as well as a Mac.

More Features: Apart from bootloop repairs, Droidkit provides a number of features such as screen unlocking, bypassing FRP, recovering data, reinstalling systems, and many others.

Here’s how to fix your Android device stuck in fastboot mode using DroidKit:

Step 1: Download and Install the latest version of DroidKit on your computer and Launch it. Click on System Fix mode.

Step 2: Take the provided USB cable and link the Android device to the computer that has connected the software. Then, click on the button labeled Start to proceed.

Step 3: Step 3: The program will find out the PDA code of the device. When prompted, click Download Now to appraise and download the necessary repair firmware.

Step 4: After the firmware is downloaded successfully, update your phone as per the steps to be given. Click Next to begin the repair process. After the procedure is completed, the Android operating platform on your device shall be fixed.

Method 4. Fix Bootloop Xiaomi Redmi via Restoring Backup

To fix the Xiaomi bootloop issue, you can restore your device using a previously created backup. This strategy works great, provided that you happen to have a custom recovery, either TWRP or CWM, that is already installed and also that there is a backup stored in another location (for instance, on your computer).

Circumstances:

The device has a custom recovery (TWRP or CWM) installed.

You have already done an external backup (like a PC).

Step 1: First, factory reset your device. Then, upload the backup file to the phone’s storage by connecting the phone to the computer.

Step 2: Boot your Xiaomi device into custom recovery such as TWRP or CWM. When ready, tap the Restore option and locate the backup file on your device.

Step 3: Wait for the restoration process to finish after confirming your choices.

Step 4: Your phone will reboot after the procedure is finished, and the settings ought to be restored. The bootloop problem ought to be fixed now.

Method 5. Unbrick Xiaomi and Fix Bootloop via Flashing

Flashing your Xiaomi smartphone is a solid way to fix bootloops. The approach is rather effective but some level of precision is required. This is the procedure:

Step 1: Go to the official Xiaomi website and get the flashing software for your device. Also, download appropriate USB drivers for Xiaomi, and source the firmware files for your device from a reliable provider.

Step 2: Connect your Redmi Smartphone using a USB cable to the computer. Make certain there is a firm connection throughout the process.

Step 3: Boot your Xiaomi device to Fastboot mode by pressing and holding the Power and Volume Down buttons at once.

Step 4: Start the flashing software on your computer. Load Firmware files and hit the Flash button. This process can take a few minutes to finish.

Step 5: Once flashing is done, remove your device from the PC and turn it on.

Part 3. Can I fix a bootloop using Fastboot mode?

When it comes to resolving a bootloop problem with a Xiaomi smartphone, you may also mirror the process in Fastboot mode. This will require the presence of a Personal Computer, the USB cable, Xiaomi Flash Tool, its corresponding firmware files and Xiaomi USB drivers.

Hold the Power and Volume Down keys to enter Fastboot mode. Connect your phone to your PC, load the firmware into the Flash Tool, and then click Flash. After finishing, restart your phone. Although complex, this approach is quite effective in resolving “Xiaomi bootloop” difficulties and restoring functionality.

Part 4. How can I prevent bootloops in the future?

To prevent Xiaomi bootloop issues in the future, follow these precautions:

Install Trusted Apps: Use apps from reliable sources to prevent Xiaomi bootloop app issues.

Charge Safely: Use original chargers to avoid Xiaomi bootloop when charging.

Update Carefully: Make sure stable internet during updates to prevent a Xiaomi bootloop after the update.

Fastboot Mode: Learn how to use Xiaomi bootloop Fastboot for quick fixes.

Official Downloads: Only download firmware from Xiaomi’s official site (Xiaomi bootloop download).

Conclusion:

Resolving a Xiaomi bootloop is easier with tools like DroidKit, which simplifies repairs without complex steps. Whether it’s caused by updates, apps, or charging issues, DroidKit offers a user-friendly solution to fix bootloops quickly and safely. To prevent future bootloops, maintain regular backups, update your device cautiously, and avoid unverified apps. Download DroidKit today for a hassle-free way to repair and manage your Xiaomi device while keeping it running smoothly.