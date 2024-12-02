How to Unlock Bootloader on Xiaomi Redmi POCO Phone

It is the program that starts getting activated inside your Xiaomi device, just before the opening of the operating system— boot loader. This program’s major function is to ensure the security of the device by running software only during startup or booting if legitimate software is supplied into the device. The original bootloader lock is implemented onto Xiaomi phones to restrict informal third-party applications from altering system parameters, which results in some security loopholes such as leakage of data.

Unlock bootloader Xiaomi can remove this restriction to start customizing your device while knowing the risk involved.

Part1. What is the Xiaomi Bootloader?

Bootloader is one of the most important programs that run before the operating system is booted. It is responsible for the security of the device through the prevention of unverified software running at the boot time. To achieve this purpose, Xiaomi has BL lock (BootLoader lock) in their phones to prevent modification of the system by unauthorized third-party applications. Such modifications may result in security issues, such as data leakage.

Unlock bootloader Xiaomi removes these restrictions, enabling you to customize your phone while understanding the associated risks.

Part 2. How to Unlock Bootloader on Xiaomi with Mi Unlock Tool

Unlocking the bootloader of Xiaomi devices is an important step for any user who wishes to root their phone or install a custom ROM. However, Xiaomi makes the process challenging, requiring careful adherence to every step. Even a small misstep can reset the waiting period. Follow this guide to unlock bootloader Xiaomi devices like POCO and Redmi phones.

Step 1: Create a Xiaomi Account and Sync Your Mobile Number

Start by setting up a Xiaomi (Mi) account on your device if you haven’t done so during the initial setup. Make sure to link your phone number to the account and avoid using unregistered numbers.

Additionally, enable “Find My Device” by navigating to Mi Account > Mi Cloud > Find Device. Update the device location through the Xiaomi cloud website to ensure smooth processing.

Step 2: Authorize Mi Unlock in Developer Settings

Go to Settings > About Phone, then tap the MIUI Version five times to enable Developer Options. Open Settings > Additional Settings > Developer Options. Find the Mi Unlock Status option and tap Add Account and Device to authorize the device.

Make sure to use mobile data instead of Wi-Fi for authorization. While in Developer Options, enable OEM Unlocking and USB Debugging for later steps.

Step 3: Download and Set Up the Mi Unlock Tool

Download the Mi Unlock Tool on your PC from Xiaomi’s official website. Extract the files and open the Mi Unlock Flash Tool application. Log in using the same Xiaomi account you were using on your device. With the device off, switch to Fastboot Mode by holding Power and Volume down simultaneously. Connect your mobile phone to the PC with a USB cable and allow time for the tool to recognize the device. Next, click Unlock to start the bootloader unlocking process.

Step 4: Wait for the Unlock Period

Xiaomi imposes a waiting period of up to 168 hours (or sometimes longer) before completing the bootloader unlock. Avoid attempting to bypass this waiting period, as it can reset the timer. Once the waiting period is over, use the Mi Unlock Tool again to complete the process.

Step 5: Verify Bootloader Unlock Status

After the process is completed, reboot your phone and return to Developer Options > Mi Unlock Status. Check if the status now says Unlocked. Once confirmed, you can proceed to install custom ROMs or root your device.

Part3. Why Am I Getting the “Couldn’t Unlock” Error?

“Couldn’t Unlock” error when trying to unlock bootloader Xiaomi device, there are a few possible reasons:

167 hours wait is not complete:

Xiaomi has a waiting period of 168 hours (7 days) from the time the request for unlocking is made to access the bootloader. If attempted during this period, an error pops up.

Mi Account Authorization Issues:

Make sure your Mi account is properly linked and authorized for bootloader unlocking. Go to Developer Options > Mi Unlock Status, and click Add Account and Device to authorize it.

Incorrect Fastboot Mode:

Before connecting the phone to the computer, make sure the iPhone is in fastboot mode. To enter fastboot mode, press and hold the volume down and power keys on the phone.

Account/Device Restrictions:

Xiaomi may temporarily block your account or device if multiple unlock attempts fail. This restriction can last for a while, so you may need to wait before trying again.

Part 4. How to Unlock Xiaomi Bootloader Without 168 Hours Waiting

Usually, the unlocking of the bootloader on a Xiaomi device takes a waiting period of 168 hours but there are some ways on how to directly unlock from it. Read on below for a step-by-step guide on unlocking your Xiaomi device without any waiting period:

Step 1: Opening Developer Mode

Proceed to Settings > About Phone and tap on MIUI Version repeatedly for seven times, it will open the Developer Options.

Step 2: Access Developer Options

Under System and Devices, select More Settings and then choose Developer Options.

Step 3: Enable OEM Unlocking and USB Debugging

In Developer Options, enable both OEM Unlocking and USB Debugging.

Go to Additional Settings > Developer Options and bind your Xiaomi account to your device.

Step 4: Authorize Mi Unlock

Go to Xiaomi Unlock Status in Developer Options, then click Add Account and Device.

Log into your Xiaomi account, and once you see “Added successfully,” your device is linked.

Step 5: Enter Fastboot Mode

Press and hold the Volume Down and Power buttons until you see the fastboot logo, putting the phone into fastboot mode.

Step 6: Launch Mi Unlock Tool

On your PC, launch the modified Xiaomi unlock tool. Locate and open miflash_unlock.exe.

Step 7: Agree to the Disclaimer

A disclaimer will appear. Click Agree and login with your Xiaomi account.

Click the Check button to download the necessary drivers.

Step 8: Connect Your Device

Make sure the phone is still in fastboot mode and connect it to the computer.

Once connected, you should see the Phone Connected status.

Step 9: Unlock the Bootloader

Click the Unlock button and then confirm by selecting Unlock Still.

Wait for the process to complete. Once finished, you’ll see the Unlock Successfully message.

Part5. How to Unlock Mi Lock without Password

DroidKit is a one-stop solution that can come in handy when the need arises to unlock screens on Android devices, retrieve data, or repair the devices. The built-in Screen Unlocker is designed to help people completely off-screen lock on patterns, PINs, passwords, fingerprints, or facial recognition without needing a technician.

Unlike others, it covers more than twenty thousand Android models, including popular brands of cell phone devices like Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei, and Google Pixel. It also bypasses FRP locks, makes system repairs, and recovers files. So this means that there’s no need to root your phone, offers you both security and private usage, and is easy to use.

Key Features of DroidKit:

Unlock all Android screen locks, including pattern lock, PIN, password, fingerprint, and Face ID.

No technical skills are required – just a few clicks to unlock.

No need to root your device, ensuring your privacy remains secure.

Works on 20,000+ models from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, and Google Pixel.

Additional features include data recovery, FRP lock bypass, and Android system repair.

How to Unlock Xiaomi Screen Lock without Password using DroidKit:

Step 1: Download DroidKit software and install it on your computer. You can unlock the screen by launching the Droidkit and selecting the screen unlocker option.

Step 2: Connect your phone to your PC using a USB cable. Click on the Remove now button once the phone connects.

Step 3: Choose your phone brand from the list. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Step 4: After your device goes to recovery mode droidkit will automatically start removing the screen lock after that wait for the process to complete.

Part 6. Unlock FRP Lock Xiaomi Without a Password

The FRP lock on Xiaomi devices can be frustrating, especially after performing a factory reset. This Google security feature requires users to verify their Google account after a reset, often locking them out of their own devices.

DroidKit’s FRP Bypass caters to a wide variety of Android devices, including Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, and other brands like Samsung, OPPO, etc. So, whether you have forgotten your Google account credentials or mistakenly activated FRP after a factory reset, DroidKit is such a fantastic tool that can completely remove Google account verification without any technical knowledge.

Key Features:

Bypass FRP Lock on Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, OPPO, and more.

Removes Google account verification in minutes.

Supports Android OS 6 to 15, and works on both Windows and Mac.

No data loss with SSL-256 encryption, ensuring privacy and security.

Step-by-Step Guide to Bypass FRP Lock:

Step 1: Install and open DroidKit on your PC or Mac, then select FRP Bypass Mode from the main interface.

Step 2: Connect your Xiaomi (or compatible device) to your computer using a USB cable. Once connected, click Start.

Step 3: In the next window, choose Xiaomi as your device brand to proceed with the process.

Step 4: DroidKit will prepare the configuration file for your device. Once it’s ready, click Start to Bypass.

Step 5: The tool will guide you through several simple steps to configure your device.

Step 6: After the process completes, DroidKit will bypass the FRP lock, giving you access to your device again.

Conclusion:

DroidKit is a quick, safe, and effective method to unlock bootloader Xiaomi cell phone and bypass additional security features like FRP lock. This powerful program is intended to address a variety of Android-related difficulties, such as unlocking bootloaders and disabling Google account verification, without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

DroidKit’s straightforward interface and high success rate provide a smooth experience while protecting your device’s data. If you have any lock-related troubles with your Xiaomi phone, DroidKit is the best option for hassle-free unlocking. Get DroidKit today and unlock your device in a few simple steps!