How to Unlock Xiaomi/Redmi Phone without Password [2024]

One of the most frustrating experiences of owning a smartphone is forgetting its lock screen password! Whether it’s a complex pattern, a numerical PIN, or a strong password, being locked out of your device can be inconvenient and stressful.

However, as annoying as it may be, there are several methods for regaining access to your device. But which method to go for? What are the steps for it?

Don’t worry, though! This comprehensive guide includes 4 tried-and-tested ways to unlock Xiaomi phone without a password.

How to Unlock Xiaomi Phone without Password

The first method we recommend to unlock Xiaomi, Redmi phone is using an Android screen unlocker tool – DroidKit. It is a safe, secure, and reliable all-in-one software designed to help with all sorts of Android issues, especially when it comes to unlocking devices. If you’ve forgotten your password, are stuck on a difficult lock screen, or are facing other phone problems, DroidKit is here to help you find a solution.

However, DroidKit’s functionalities are not limited to screen unlocking only; it offers a wide range of features to help with various Android-related issues.

Let’s have a look at some of the key features of DroidKit:

Screen Unlock: DroidKit can help you effortlessly unlock any type of lock screen on Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, and over 20,000 other Android models, including PINs, patterns, fingerprints, and facial recognition.

FRP Lock Removal: Apart from screen locks, you can also easily bypass Google’s FRP lock on your Xiaomi or Redmi device after a factory reset.

Data Recovery Expert: The best part about DroidKit is that it helps recover lost data like photos, contacts, messages, and more, even after a factory reset or accidental deletion.

Comprehensive Android Management: And lastly, DroidKit offers a wide range of tools for transferring data, fixing system issues, and optimizing device performance.

If you have forgotten the lock screen password, PIN, or pattern of your Xiaomi or Redmi device, follow these simple steps to regain access to your device:

Step 1. Download and launch iMobie DroidKit on your PC, and select “Screen Unlocker” from the interface.

Step 2. Connect your Xiaomi or Redmi phone to the PC using a USB cable, and click “Start.”

Step 3. Once connected, DroidKit will prepare the configuration file. Click “Remove Now” to continue.

Step 4. Next, DroidKit will provide some on-screen instructions, following which you can put your Xiaomi phone into Recovery Mode.

Step 5. Once your device is in Recovery Mode, DroidKit will initiate the lock screen removal process.

Step 6. Once the lock screen removal process is complete, your Xiaomi device will restart, and you can access it without any lock screen password.

How to Unlock Xiaomi Phone with Mi Account

In some cases, users are uncomfortable using third-party apps to resolve their device issues due to the risk of data leakage or loss, even though DroidKit is 100% safe and reliable.

However, you can also unlock Xiaomi phone using your Mi account. Most Android devices have a Google account, and Samsung devices have a Samsung account; similarly, Mi phones also have a Mi account associated with them.

Therefore, if you have set up a Mi account on your Xiaomi or Redmi phone, you can easily reset your lock screen password using it.

Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1. Enter the wrong lock screen password five times. An “Incorrect Password” message will appear on your Xiaomi phone’s screen.

Step 2. Tap “Forgot Password,” after which your device will prompt you to enter your Mi account details.

Step 3. Once you log in to your Mi account, your device will be unlocked, and you can reset the lock screen password from the settings.

How to Unlock Xiaomi Locked Phone with Mi PC Suite

But what is the Mi PC Suite? It’s a software by Xiaomi for Windows that really comes in handy in managing your Xiaomi phone. Using this software, you can easily transfer files, update your phone’s software, and backup and restore your data. Plus, you can even use it to unlock your Xiaomi phone!

Even though this method gets the job done successfully, it requires a bit of technical knowledge. for some users. Therefore, we advise following the steps carefully or taking help from a computer whiz.

Here’s what to do:

Step 1. Download and install the latest version of Mi PC Suite on your Windows PC.

Step 2. Turn off your Xiaomi phone, and press and hold the volume up and power buttons until you see the Mi logo.

Step 3. Select the “Recovery” option from the screen, and connect your device to your PC.

Step 4. Mi PC Suite will detect your device and display its ROM version.

Step 5. You will see several options on the interface. Click on “Update > Wipe.”

Step 6. Select the ROM version and click “Update.”

This will install the ROM, after which your Xiaomi or Redmi device will be unlocked.

How to Unlock Xiaomi Screen Locks via Factory Reset

If you don’t have a Mi account linked to your device or you find using the Mi PC Suite too difficult, the next best way to unlock your phone is via a factory reset.

Here’s how:

Step 1. Power off your Xiaomi phone, and long-press the volume up and power buttons until it enters Safe Mode.

Step 2. Scroll to “Wipe Data/Factory Reset” using the volume keys and press the power button to confirm your selection.

Step 3. Select “Wipe All Data” again to factory reset your phone.

Step 4. Once the factory reset is done, select “Reboot” to restart your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is a Xiaomi bootloader？

Xiaomi bootloader is software that initializes when you start your phone. It ensures that no unauthorized access reaches your phone’s core system. However, unlocking it can give advanced users more control over their phones, letting them play around with custom ROMs, rooting, and other cool tweaks.

Q. How do I unlock the bootloader on my Xiaomi phone?

To unlock the bootloader on your device:

Go to “About phone” in Settings, and tap the MIUI version multiple times to activate Developer Options.

In Developer Options, turn on OEM unlocking.

Ensure your Mi account is linked to your phone.

Use the Mi Unlock Tool on your PC to apply for bootloader unlock permission. This might take a few days.

Once approved, connect your phone to the PC in Fastboot mode and use the Mi Unlock Tool to unlock the bootloader.

Conclusion

If you are ever locked out of your device due to a forgotten lock screen password, PIN, or pattern, don’t panic! You can still regain access to it!

In this guide, we have discussed 4 simple and easy ways to unlock Xiaomi phone. From factory resetting it to using the Mi account and Mi PC Suite, we have explored all possible ways. However, the best and most reliable way is DroidKit. So, the next time you forget your password, try using DroidKit to unlock your device without any data loss.