HUAWEI Band 7 Launched: Mi Band 7 rival new HUAWEI band

HUAWEI attaches great importance to wearable products. The new model in the HUAWEI Band series, HUAWEI Band 7 launched and is the lightest smart wristband the brand has introduced to date. It is very similar to its predecessor HUAWEI Band 6 in terms of design.

The HONOR Band 6 was announced earlier than the HUAWEI Band 6 model and has similar technical features to the HUAWEI Band 6, but was introduced in November 2020. The HUAWEI Band 6 launched on April 3, 2021, and the new model in the series, the HUAWEI Band 7 launched on April 28. HUAWEI Band 7 has a similar design to its predecessor, but is thinner and lighter. HUAWEI Band 7 was released with new color options. It is possible that HONOR will soon release a similar product to HUAWEI’s new smart wristband.

New HUAWEI Band 7 launched, what are its specifications?

HUAWEI Band 7 has a similar screen to HUAWEI Band 6. The screen of the wristband is 1.47 inch OLED screen, rectangular shaped, has a full-screen design. The screen of the new smart wristband offers a wider viewing ratio than the Mi Band 6. HUAWEI Band 7 has a thickness of 9.9 mm and a weight of 16 grams, the previous model HUAWEI Band 6 is 10.99 mm and weighs 18 grams. It supports 96 workout modes and includes an array of sensors for excellent health monitoring functions. HUAWEI Band 7 has modes for monitoring blood oxygen level (SpO2), heart rate, sleep monitoring and menstrual cycle.

Equipped with TruSeen 4.0 heart rate tracking and TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, like HUAWEI Band 6. HUAWEI Band 7 is durable, waterproof to a depth of 5 ATM. Long battery life, a classic feature of HUAWEI smartwatches and wristbands, is also included in HUAWEI Band 7. HUAWEI Band 7 has a long battery life and can be used for up to 14 days without recharging. You can charge the battery with magnetic fast charging, it can last up to 2 days with a 5-minute charge.

Similar to the NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the HUAWEI Band 7 launched with an NFC-supported version. The NFC support provides payments via the smart wristband and is very practical. The useful NFC payment feature is becoming more popular by the day. HUAWEI Band 7 has a large watch face store. You can download and use more than 7000 watch faces on your band via Huawei Health. Since HUAWEI Band 7 is similar in design to HUAWEI Band 6, the watch faces are also the same.

HUAWEI Band 7 price and global availability

The new HUAWEI Band 7 is currently only available on the Chinese market. Pre-sales of the new HUAWEI Band have begun and will launch on May 5. The standard version of the HUAWEI Band 7 costs 269 yuan, while the NFC-enabled version has been launched with a price tag of 309 yuan.