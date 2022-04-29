Huawei Devices News

HUAWEI Band 7 Launched: Mi Band 7 rival new HUAWEI band

The new HUAWEI Band 7 to competes Xiaomi smart bands has been introduced, quite similar to the HUAWEI Band 6.

HUAWEI Band 7 launched

HUAWEI attaches great importance to wearable products. The new model in the HUAWEI Band series, HUAWEI Band 7 launched and is the lightest smart wristband the brand has introduced to date. It is very similar to its predecessor HUAWEI Band 6 in terms of design.

The HONOR Band 6 was announced earlier than the HUAWEI Band 6 model and has similar technical features to the HUAWEI Band 6, but was introduced in November 2020. The HUAWEI Band 6 launched on April 3, 2021, and the new model in the series, the HUAWEI Band 7 launched on April 28. HUAWEI Band 7 has a similar design to its predecessor, but is thinner and lighter. HUAWEI Band 7 was released with new color options. It is possible that HONOR will soon release a similar product to HUAWEI’s new smart wristband.

HUAWEI Band 7 colour options

New HUAWEI Band 7 launched, what are its specifications?

HUAWEI Band 7 has a similar screen to HUAWEI Band 6. The screen of the wristband is 1.47 inch OLED screen, rectangular shaped, has a full-screen design. The screen of the new smart wristband offers a wider viewing ratio than the Mi Band 6. HUAWEI Band 7 has a thickness of 9.9 mm and a weight of 16 grams, the previous model HUAWEI Band 6 is 10.99 mm and weighs 18 grams. It supports 96 workout modes and includes an array of sensors for excellent health monitoring functions. HUAWEI Band 7 has modes for monitoring blood oxygen level (SpO2), heart rate, sleep monitoring and menstrual cycle.

HUAWEI Band 7 Workout Modes

Equipped with TruSeen 4.0 heart rate tracking and TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, like HUAWEI Band 6. HUAWEI Band 7 is durable, waterproof to a depth of 5 ATM. Long battery life, a classic feature of HUAWEI smartwatches and wristbands, is also included in HUAWEI Band 7. HUAWEI Band 7 has a long battery life and can be used for up to 14 days without recharging. You can charge the battery with magnetic fast charging, it can last up to 2 days with a 5-minute charge.

Similar to the NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the HUAWEI Band 7 launched with an NFC-supported version. The NFC support provides payments via the smart wristband and is very practical. The useful NFC payment feature is becoming more popular by the day. HUAWEI Band 7 has a large watch face store. You can download and use more than 7000 watch faces on your band via Huawei Health. Since HUAWEI Band 7 is similar in design to HUAWEI Band 6, the watch faces are also the same.

HUAWEI Band 7 launched with ambitious features

HUAWEI Band 7 price and global availability

The new HUAWEI Band 7 is currently only available on the Chinese market. Pre-sales of the new HUAWEI Band have begun and will launch on May 5. The standard version of the HUAWEI Band 7 costs 269 yuan, while the NFC-enabled version has been launched with a price tag of 309 yuan.

