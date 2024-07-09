Here are the Huawei devices getting the HarmonyOS NEXT update

The HarmonyOS NEXT is Huawei’s next powerful operating system, and it is expected to come to a handful of its most recent devices in the market.

At HDC 2024, the company unveiled the HarmonyOS NEXT. According to the company, the system is still under development, but it is a promising creation that could allow Huawei to build a unified system for all its devices. As the company explained, the plan is to make a system that will enable users to transition from one device to another effortlessly when using apps.

Another special aspect of HarmonyOS NEXT is the removal of the Linux kernel and Android Open Source Project codebase, with Huawei planning to make the HarmonyOS NEXT entirely compatible with apps specifically created for the OS. Other highlights of the HarmonyOS NEXT include enhanced security (strict app installation, data and device encryption, and more), system-integrated AI, and new AI capabilities (AI image generation with some basic editing abilities, speech AI enhancement, AI alternative text audio descriptions, form filling, image and text translation, and more).

According to Huawei Consumer Business Group Chairman Yu Chengdong, the Mate 70 series, which will debut in the fourth quarter of 2024, is one of the lineups that will receive the update. As a unified system, the HarmonyOS NEXT will also cover the brand’s other devices, including its tablets and smartwatches. It is important to note, nonetheless, that the company plans to offer it first to its most recent device models.

Here is the initial list of Huawei devices lined up to receive the HarmonyOS NEXT update in the future: