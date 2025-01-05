Huawei Enjoy 70X: Custom key, Beidou satellite, 6100mAh battery, more

The Huawei Enjoy 70X is now official in China and is set to be released next Friday.

The smartphone giant announced the Huawei Enjoy 70X this week in China. It is a midrange model packed with some high-end features, including a huge 6100mAh battery. It is also equipped with a Beidou satellite capability, allowing users to communicate via SMS even without mobile connectivity. Huawei also included a special custom X key, which basically functions as a quick-access button. Users can program the button to have instant access to widgets, contacts, or apps of their choice.

The Enjoy 70X is available in Gold Black, Snow White, Lake Blue, and Spruce Green colors. Its storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with pricing starting at CN¥1,799 and topping out at CN¥2,299.

Here are more details about the Huawei Enjoy 70X: