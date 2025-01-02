Huawei showcases Enjoy 70X in Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, Golden Black colors

Huawei has finally shared the official photos of the Huawei Enjoy 70X in its Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black colorways.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X will debut this Friday. A day before the event, the company released the official photos of the phone in its four color options.

As shared in the past, the Enjoy 70X will feature a huge camera island in the upper center section of its back panel. According to the company, the colors are called Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black.

According to past reports, the Huawei Enjoy 70X will be offered in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB, priced at CN¥1799, CN¥1999, and CN¥2299, respectively. Other details expected from the handheld include:

Kirin 8000A 5G SoC

6.7” curved display with 1920x1200px (2700x1224px in some) resolution and 1200nits peak brightness

50MP RYYB main camera + 2MP lens

8MP selfie camera

6100mAh battery

40W charging

Beidou satellite message support

