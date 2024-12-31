Huawei Enjoy 70X colors, configs, prices confirmed; More device details leak ahead of Jan. 3 debut

Several key details of the Huawei Enjoy 70X have leaked online ahead of its official debut.
The Huawei Enjoy 70X will debut on January 3. After making several appearances on various platforms, Huawei has finally revealed its design through promotional posters.
The phone will be offered in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB, priced at CN¥1799, CN¥1999, and CN¥2299, respectively. Its color options include Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black.
According to recent leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 70X will offer the following specifications:
- Kirin 8000A 5G SoC
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB
- 6.7” curved display with 1920x1200px (2700x1224px in some) resolution and 1200nits peak brightness
- 50MP RYYB main camera + 2MP lens
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6100mAh battery
- 40W charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3 (4.2 in some claims)
- Beidou satellite message support
- Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black