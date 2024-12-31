Huawei Enjoy 70X colors, configs, prices confirmed; More device details leak ahead of Jan. 3 debut

Several key details of the Huawei Enjoy 70X have leaked online ahead of its official debut.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X will debut on January 3. After making several appearances on various platforms, Huawei has finally revealed its design through promotional posters.

The phone will be offered in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB, priced at CN¥1799, CN¥1999, and CN¥2299, respectively. Its color options include Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black.

According to recent leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 70X will offer the following specifications:

Kirin 8000A 5G SoC

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB

6.7” curved display with 1920x1200px (2700x1224px in some) resolution and 1200nits peak brightness

50MP RYYB main camera + 2MP lens

8MP selfie camera

6100mAh battery

40W charging

HarmonyOS 4.3 (4.2 in some claims)

Beidou satellite message support

Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Golden Black

Via 1, 2