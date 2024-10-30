Huawei foldable with built-in display cover appears in patent

Huawei is exploring another foldable idea. Its recent patent suggests that it could be working on a foldable smartphone model, which comes with a built-in cover for one of the displays.

Huawei made a mark by releasing the first trifold smartphone in the market. Now, it seems the brand is also aiming to introduce other foldable concepts in the industry, including a foldable with a built-in cover.

The concept was spotted on a patent document published on the China National Intellectual Property Administration platform. According to the patent, it will be a book-style foldable with two huge displays. Nonetheless, thanks to a third section, it will appear like a tri-fold smartphone.

The third section of the foldable, however, appears to be a cover instead of a display. When folded, it will cover one of the displays, giving it full protection when the smartphone is not in use.

The reason behind the patent is unknown, especially since there are many available two-display smartphone covers on the market. Yet, it remains an interesting concept for Huawei to explore. Ultimately, while the discovery might sound exciting to fans, it is important to note that patent concepts do not always guarantee that Huawei will produce them commercially.

