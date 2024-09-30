Caviar makes Huawei Mate XT Ultimate more expensive after 24k gold makeover

If you think the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is already expensive, think again. Caviar has just created a more eye-watering version of the trifold smartphone by covering it with 24k gold, giving fans a newly designed version of the device for up to $15,360.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is the first trifold phone in the market. As the first creation in the newly conceived industry, it is no surprise that it debuted at a high price. To recall, the phone comes in 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations, which are priced at CN¥19,999 ($2,800), CN¥21,999 ($3,100), and CN¥23,999 ($3,400), respectively.

Now, Caviar, an international brand of custom luxury-class devices, has decided to add the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate to its latest offerings. The company now offers two customized versions of the Mate XT, calling them the “Black Dragon” and “Gold Dragon” models of the trifold.

The Black Dragon leans more on the use of black crocodile leather for its body as a nod to the Chinese mythology’s Xuanlong Dragon. Nonetheless, it also uses some gold on various parts of its body, including side frames and camera island. The phone is being offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, which cost $12,770, $13,200, and $13,630, respectively.

Caviar pushed these prices a little further in the Gold Dragon variant of Mate XT. Unlike the black one, this design boasts a body covered in gold. The company says that it is “inspired by the ancient Chinese technique of multi-layer forging of Longquan swords.” Like the Black Dragon, it also comes in the same storage options but is priced at $14,500, $14,930, and $15,360, depending on the storage size.

As expected, Caviar is only offering the customized Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in a limited number of units. According to the company, a total of 88 units for each version will only be made.

Here are more details about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate:

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

