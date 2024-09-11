Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design arrives with $2,800 starting price

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold is finally official, and as reported in the past, it is not cheap.

Huawei unveiled its first (and the world’s first) trifold smartphone in the market this week. The foldable impresses in every section, with the brand unveiling how its technology allows the flexible “internal and external bending” in the handheld’s display.

The trifold sports a spacious 10.2″ 3K foldable main display, giving it a tablet-like appearance when unfolded. In front, on the other hand, there’s a 7.9″ cover display, so users can still use it like a regular smartphone when folded. It can also work like a regular foldable with two sections for the display, depending on how the user would fold it. Even more, users can choose to use it as a productivity device by pairing it with the foldable touch keyboard the company also introduced.

While the company remains mum about the chips in its phones like this one, the Mate XT Ultimate Design offers sufficient choices for storage options. The trifold comes with three configuration options: 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. However, as expected, the phone is expensive, with the storage options priced at CN¥19,999 ($2,800), CN¥21,999 ($3,100), and CN¥23,999 ($3,400), respectively.

Huawei is silent about the possibility of the trifold coming to other markers outside China, but considering the brand’s past releases, it could be exclusive locally.

Other notable details about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design include:

298g weight

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

Via