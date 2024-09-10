Daily Leaks & News: OnePlus 13 Oct. debut, Huawei Mate XT’s 3M reservations, more

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:

OnePlus China President Louis Lee has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be arriving in China in October. According to the executive, the phone will be powered by “the latest generation of flagship chips,” suggesting the chip is the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. If true, this means the device could launch in mid to late October.

A new report from China claims that the Dimensity 9400-armed Vivo X200 series (X200 and X200 Pro) will arrive in early October.

Ahead of its September 13 launch, the Realme P2 Pro appeared on Geekbench, where it was spotted using Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM, and Android 14. The device scored 866 and 2811 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

A new tease from Xiaomi suggests that the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will debut in the Philippines on September 26. The news follows the leak about the phone’s specifications sheet .

The Huawei Mate XT trifold is already making a mark. Two days after its booking opened, it gathered 3 million reservations. Reservations are available until September 19, and the device will be launched on September 20.

Digital Chat Station claims that the Oppo Find X8 will offer an IP68 or IP69 rating and wireless charging support. The news follows earlier leaks about the model, which is also rumored to get a Dimensity 9400 chip, flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED, and a 50MP main camera.

The HyperOS 1.0.5 update is now rolling out to the Xiaomi 14 Civi, bringing the firmware version to 1.0.5.0UNJINXM. It is 450MB in size and includes the August 2024 security patch alongside some fixes and optimizations.

Sony is preparing three new phones. The monickers of the devices are unknown, but their model numbers are spotted on IMEI: PM-1502-BV, PM-1503-BV, and PM-1504-BV (via Gizmochina ).

The Redmi A3 Pro was spotted on the Mi code carrying the 2409BRN2CG model number. The phone could reportedly sell for around $130 and offer some features similar to the Redmi 14C, which has a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, up to 8GB RAM, a 6.88″ HD+ 120Hz display, 13MP main camera, a 5160mAh battery, and 18W charging.