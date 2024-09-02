Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro key specs, pricing leak

Ahead of the launch of Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro this month, significant leaks about them surfaced online.

The two models are expected to be launched in the same timeframe as their predecessors, which means that it could happen by the end of September. As the wait goes on, however, huge leaks about the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro have already revealed some of their important details.

Sadly, the leak is still pretty limited, revealing only a single configuration for each model. It is unknown if the devices will be offered in other options, but a report that the Xiaomi 14T will come in a 12GB/256GB configuration for €649, while the 12GB/512GB configuration of the Xiaomi 14T Pro will sell for €899.

The series reportedly features titanium colors. However, it remains unknown whether actual titanium will be used in them (especially in the side frames). As per leaks, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will be offered in Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black color options.

Other sections of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro were also unearthed. Here are more details about them:

Xiaomi 14T

195g

160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8mm

Wi-Fi 6E

MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

12GB/256GB (€649)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Sony IMX90 1/1.56″ main camera + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Xiaomi 14T Pro

209g

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39mm

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/512GB (€899)

6.67″ 144Hz AMOLED with 1220x2712px resolution and 4000 nits peak brightness

Light Fusion 900 1/1.31″ main camera with 2x optical equivalent zoom + 50MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x optical equivalent zoom + 12MP ultrawide with 120° FOV

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

IP68 rating

Android 14

Titanium Grey, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black colors

Via