Geekbeck listing shows Xiaomi 14T with Dimensity 8300 Ultra, 12GB RAM

The Xiaomi 14T has recently appeared on the Geekbench, where it was tested using a Dimensity 8300 Ultra and 12GB RAM.

The Xiaomi 14T series is expected to include the vanilla Xiaomi 14T model and the Xiaomi 14T Pro, which appeared on Indonesia Telecom bearing the 2406APNFAG and 2407FPN8EG model numbers, respectively. Now, the former appeared on Geekbench sporting a processor with a base clock speed of 2.20GHz, which is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. According to the listing, the phone tested had 12GB RAM and employed an Android 14 OS, allowing it to record 4389 and 15043 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

While details about the Xiaomi 14T remain scarce, leaks about the Xiaomi 14T Pro have been ample recently. Aside from the discovery of its Dimensity 9300+ chip, the Pro model is believed to be a rebranded global version of the Redmi K70 Ultra. However, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to get a better set of camera lenses. This is not surprising since our earlier Mi code discovery proved that there will be differences between the camera systems of the two. To recall, here’s our report in April:

As for their features, the code of the Xiaomi 14T Pro indicates that it could share huge similarities to the Redmi K70 Ultra, with its processor believed to be a Dimensity 9300. Nonetheless, we’re sure that Xiaomi will introduce new features in the 14T Pro, including the wireless charging capability for the global version of the model. Another difference we can share is in the camera system of the models, with the Xiaomi 14T Pro getting a Leica-supported system and a telephoto camera, while it won’t be injected in the Redmi K70 Ultra, which only gets a macro.

