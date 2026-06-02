OnePlus Turbo 6X series images, more key specs surface

New details about the OnePlus Turbo 6X and OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro have leaked, thanks to their TENAA listings.

The devices are expected to launch in China soon, with an earlier claim saying it will happen as soon as this week. Ahead of their unveiling, the two phones have been spotted on TENAA.

The listings include the images of the phones, revealing their designs. While the vanilla X model has a vertical pill-shaped camera island, the Pro variant features a soiree camera module. In front, both seem to boast a punch-hole cutout for their selfie cameras. Sadly, despite having thin side bezels, their bottom chin are rather thick.

In terms of the specifications, the listings show that the two phones will offer the following:

OnePlus Turbo 6X

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage

6.72” FHD+ 144Hz LCD

50MP main camera + 2MP sensor

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage

6.78″ 1.5K AMOLED with in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide

16MP selfie camera

8000mAh battery

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Via