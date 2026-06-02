Huawei Nova 16 series debuts with 4 models

The Huawei Nova 16z, Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Ultra have officially launched.
The new series has arrived as a much bigger family than its predecessor, the Nova 15 series. While it retains the monikers of the three earlier series members, the lineup now includes a Z variant, which serves as the budget model.
While the vanilla model offers a balance between budget and specs, the Pro and Ultra boast flagship details. The Pro variant serves as an affordable flagship of the series, while the Ultra offers all the high-end features, including the lineup’s best camera, stronger protection ratings, and wireless and reverse charging support.
Here are more details about the Huawei Nova 16 series:
Huawei Nova 16z
- Kirin 8020
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,399/$355) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,799/$414) storage
- 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED
- 50MP f/1.9 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 RYYB telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + Red Maple
- 50MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 100W charging
- HarmonyOS 6.1
- IP65 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- White Sky, Starry Black Sky, and Mother of Pearl
Huawei Nova 16
- Kirin 9010S
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,999/$444) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥3,499/$517) storage
- 6.68” FHD 120Hz OLED
- 50MP f/1.9 main camera + 50MP f/2.6 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom + Red Maple
- 50MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 100W charging
- HarmonyOS 6.1
- IP65 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Sky Blue, Mother of Pearl, White Sky, and Starry Black
Huawei Nova 16 Pro
- Kirin 9010S
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥3,899/$577), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,399/$650), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥4,999/$739) storage
- 6.84” FHD+ 1-120 Hz LTPO OLED
- 200MP f/1.8 RYYB main camera with OIS + 50MP f/2.6 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom + 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide macro + Red Maple
- 50MP selfie camera + Red Maple
- 7000mAh battery
- 100W charging
- HarmonyOS 6.1
- IP65 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Sky Blue, Mother of Pearl, White Sky, and Starry Black
Huawei Nova 16 Ultra
- Kirin 9010S
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699/$695), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5,199/$769), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥5,799/$857) storage
- 6.84” FHD+ 1-120 Hz LTPO OLED
- 200MP f/1.8 RYYB main camera with OIS + 50MP f/2.2 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom + 50MP f/2.2 RYYB ultrawide macro + Red Maple
- 50MP selfie camera + Red Maple
- 7000mAh battery
- 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging
- HarmonyOS 6.1
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Blue Sky, White Horizon, and Starry Black Sky