Huawei Nova 16 series debuts with 4 models

The Huawei Nova 16z, Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Ultra have officially launched.

The new series has arrived as a much bigger family than its predecessor, the Nova 15 series. While it retains the monikers of the three earlier series members, the lineup now includes a Z variant, which serves as the budget model.

While the vanilla model offers a balance between budget and specs, the Pro and Ultra boast flagship details. The Pro variant serves as an affordable flagship of the series, while the Ultra offers all the high-end features, including the lineup’s best camera, stronger protection ratings, and wireless and reverse charging support.

Here are more details about the Huawei Nova 16 series:

Huawei Nova 16z

Kirin 8020

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,399/$355) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,799/$414) storage

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED

50MP f/1.9 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 RYYB telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + Red Maple

50MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP65 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

White Sky, Starry Black Sky, and Mother of Pearl

Huawei Nova 16

Kirin 9010S

12GB/256GB (CN¥2,999/$444) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥3,499/$517) storage

6.68” FHD 120Hz OLED

50MP f/1.9 main camera + 50MP f/2.6 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom + Red Maple

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP65 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Sky Blue, Mother of Pearl, White Sky, and Starry Black

Huawei Nova 16 Pro

Kirin 9010S

12GB/256GB (CN¥3,899/$577), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,399/$650), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥4,999/$739) storage

6.84” FHD+ 1-120 Hz LTPO OLED

200MP f/1.8 RYYB main camera with OIS + 50MP f/2.6 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom + 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide macro + Red Maple

50MP selfie camera + Red Maple

7000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP65 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Sky Blue, Mother of Pearl, White Sky, and Starry Black

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra

Kirin 9010S

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699/$695), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5,199/$769), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥5,799/$857) storage

6.84” FHD+ 1-120 Hz LTPO OLED

200MP f/1.8 RYYB main camera with OIS + 50MP f/2.2 RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom + 50MP f/2.2 RYYB ultrawide macro + Red Maple

50MP selfie camera + Red Maple

7000mAh battery

100W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Blue Sky, White Horizon, and Starry Black Sky

Sources 1, 2, 3, 4