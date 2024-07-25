Indonesia Telecom listings confirm Xiaomi 14T lineup model numbers, monickers

The Xiaomi 14T series models appeared on the Indonesia Telecom platform, which revealed their model numbers and monickers.

The Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are expected to debut soon globally, and the Indonesia Telecom has proven it. Recently, folks at MySmartPrice spotted the two models on the platform. The listings do not include details about the specifications of the devices, but they confirm their monickers and model numbers. According to the listings, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro come with the 2406APNFAG and 2407FPN8EG model numbers, respectively.

The identifications help confirm earlier leaks involving the series’ details, including Xiaomi 14T Pro’s Camera FV 5 camera features. According to the earlier leak, the phone will have a f/1.6 aperture, 12.6MP pixel binning (equated to 50MP), and OIS.

As per earlier discoveries, the Pro model could be a rebranded global version of the Redmi K70 Ultra. However, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to get a better set of camera lenses. This is not surprising since our earlier Mi code discovery proved that there will be differences between the camera systems of the two. To recall, here’s our report in April:

As for their features, the code of the Xiaomi 14T Pro indicates that it could share huge similarities to the Redmi K70 Ultra, with its processor believed to be a Dimensity 9300. Nonetheless, we’re sure that Xiaomi will introduce new features in the 14T Pro, including the wireless charging capability for the global version of the model. Another difference we can share is in the camera system of the models, with the Xiaomi 14T Pro getting a Leica-supported system and a telephoto camera, while it won’t be injected in the Redmi K70 Ultra, which only gets a macro.