HyperOS code exposes Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro camera, release, other details

Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro have been spotted on HyperOS code, revealing serval details about the phones, including their market availability and possible features.

Our team analyzed the HyperOS code, giving us clues about the rumored Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. From our analysis, the “rothko” codename appeared under Xiaomi 14T Pro, proving that it will be a rebranded Redmi K70 Ultra model. Further proving that the device in the code is the alleged 14T Pro is the “N12” internal model number, which follows the “M12” model number of the Xiaomi 13T Pro. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T has the “degas” codename and the “N12A“ internal model number.

The code indicates that the devices will be offered in several markets based on the different model numbers we saw. To start, the Pro variant has three models under its name (2407FPN8EG, 2407FPN8ER, and A402XM), while the standard 14T gets two (2406APNFAG and XIG06). Based on the company’s past releases, the model numbers confirm that the two phones will be offered in Japan and global markets. However, due to the lack of additional model numbers related to India, we don’t think it will be announced in the said market.

As for their features, the code of the Xiaomi 14T Pro indicates that it could share huge similarities to the Redmi K70 Ultra, with its processor believed to be a Dimensity 9300. Nonetheless, we’re sure that Xiaomi will introduce new features in the 14T Pro, including the wireless charging capability for the global version of the model. Another difference we can share is in the camera system of the models, with the Xiaomi 14T Pro getting a Leica-supported system and a telephoto camera, while it won’t be injected in the Redmi K70 Ultra, which only gets a macro. On the other hand, both models could share similar specs like 8GB RAM, a 5500mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a 6.72-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.

As for the standard model, Xiaomi could give it features similar to the Pro model, including its 5500mAh battery. As for other sections, we believe the brand will use different materials to build a better distinction between the two.