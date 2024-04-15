2021 Redmi K40 Pro, K40 Pro+ models receive HyperOS

Xiaomi continues to expand the availability of its HyperOS update, and the latest devices to receive it are the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ models, which were launched in 2021.

Xiaomi has been making huge progress in the rollout of the HyperOS update recently, with the company announcing that several additional devices were getting it days ago. Some of the recent additions include the Mi 10 and Mi 11 series alongside Poco models, such as Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.

Now, Xiaomi has added two more devices to the list. However, it is important to note that the rollout of the update to Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ in China comes in phase. Also, it appears it is currently a test, so all users of the device won’t get them for now.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

Today’s news means the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro join the list of other devices receiving the update this year: