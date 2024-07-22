Redmi K70 Ultra achieves 2024 sales record within first 3 hours of going live

Xiaomi has made another success with the debut of its new Redmi K70 Ultra. According to the Chinese smartphone giant, the model broke the 2024 sales record after hitting stores within the first three hours.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi K70 Ultra alongside the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip days ago. Some might think that the two latter models are the main highlight of the company’s announcements, but the Redmi K70 Ultra easily proved otherwise after breaking the 2024 sales record.

In a recent poster, the brand confirmed that the Redmi K70 Ultra took the Chinese market by storm. According to the company, the device set a record after it went live within the first three hours in China.

To recall, the Redmi K70 Ultra is powered with a Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and Pengpai T1 chip. It also offers fans ample choices for design, with the phone sporting black, white, and blue bodies and also yellow and green for its Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition.

Fans can choose among several configurations of the Redmi K70 Ultra. It comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB variants, which are priced at CN¥2599, CN¥2899, CN¥3199, and CN¥3599, respectively. The phone also comes in Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition, which features the design elements of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Lamborghini racing car. Aside from the green/yellow and black elements in the designs, the back panel also boasts a Lamborghini logo to highlight the partnership between Xiaomi and the luxury sports car company.