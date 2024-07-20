Xiaomi launches Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip, Redmi K70 Ultra in China

This week, Xiaomi surprised its fans by unveiling three of its latest and most powerful smartphones: the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Redmi K70 Ultra.

The news follows the company’s confirmation about the arrival of the three phones in China. This Friday, the Chinese smartphone giant lifted the veil from the three models, offering fans three interesting phones, with two of them sporting a foldable form factor.

The Redmi K70 Ultra joins the brand’s K70 series but comes with some extra surprises, thanks to its Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and Pengpai T1 chip. It also offers fans ample choices for design, with the phone sporting black, white, and blue bodies and also yellow and green for its Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition.

Xiaomi also finally unveiled its first clamshell phone, the Mix Flip. It impresses with its spacious external display, which measures 4.01″, making it as huge as the screen found in Motorola Razr+ 2024. Even more, it packs considerable power inside, which is made possible by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 16GB RAM.

Ultimately, there’s the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which offers a thinner (4.59mm unfolded / 9.47mm folded) and lighter body (226g) than its predecessor. Despite this, it comes with a huge 6.56″ LTPO OLED external display and a 7.98″ main screen. It can also handle heavy tasks, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 5,100mAh battery.

Here are more details about the three phones:

Mix Flip

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB/1TB, 12/512GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.86″ internal 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

4.01″ external display

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie: 32MP

4,780mAh battery

67W charging

black, white, purple, colors and Nylon fiber edition

Mix Fold 4

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

7.98″ internal FHD+ 120Hz display with 3,000 nits peak brightness

6.56″ external FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 10MP + 12MP

Selfie Camera: 16MP internal and 16MP external

5,100mAh battery

67W wired and 50W wireless charging

IPX8 rating

black, white, and blue colors

Redmi K70 Ultra