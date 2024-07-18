Xiaomi Mix Flip shows ‘remarkable’ performance in leaked AnTuTu, Geekbench 6 scores

Ahead of its debut, the AnTuTu and Geekbench 6 scores of the Xiaomi Mix Flip have leaked online.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip will be announced on July 19 alongside the Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra. The Chinese giant has already released the official poster of the flip phone, along with details of its internals, including the 4,780mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

In a recent post, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that it will be accompanied by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage (more configurations are expected) alongside a 1.5K LTPO display.

As DCS shared, a Xiaomi Mix Flip unit with the said configuration was recently tested on AnTuTu and Geekbench 6, where it scored 1.91 million and 2,123 (single-core) / 6,512 (multi-core) points, respectively.

DCS noted that the Mix Flip also managed games perfectly, adding that “mainstream mobile games can run smoothly.” Despite its thin and light foldable body, the tipster shared the clamshell phone has a “remarkable” performance and is “far ahead in the field of small folding.”