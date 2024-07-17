Xiaomi Mix Flip images leak alongside cam system, battery, chip, display details

A new leak has revealed the design of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which Xiaomi has yet to announce. Key details of the smartphone have also been divulged, including its micro-curved screen, 4780mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and more.

The news follows Xiaomi’s announcement about the debut of the Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra in China this coming Friday. In its post, the brand revealed the official design of the Fold 4.

While this is exciting, fans continue to wonder about the actual looks of Xiaomi’s other upcoming foldable: the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Thankfully, the guess might finally be over, with well-known leaker Digital Chat Station sharing what seems to be a marketing poster for the model.

According to the images, the phone will feature a micro-curved outer screen. The two camera lenses and the flash unit are placed within the space of the external display, allowing the “super-large” screen to consume the entire upper section of the back.

DCS discussed the Mix Flip’s camera system, sharing that it would offer a Leica Summilux. The tipster shared that it will offer a 50MP main camera, which will be aided by a 47mm lens with 2x zoom and an f/2.0 aperture.

The lower half of the back will be dedicated to the rear panel. As per the poster, the phone will be offered in different colors, including purple, black, white/silver, and a textured purple variant. As the tipster shared, the Mix Flip will feature a color marching body, so the color of its flat side frame should complement the rear panel.

In addition to those details, DCS shared and reiterated some details about the Mix Flip, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. According to the tipster, the phone will also house a 4780mAh battery.

