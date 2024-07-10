NCC listing reveals actual Xiaomi Mix Flip unit, confirms 4,740mAh battery and 67W charging

Ahead of its debut this month in China, the Xiaomi Mix Flip has appeared on NCC. The listing not only reveals its battery and charging details but also shows the actual model unit.

The news follows Xiaomi’s confirmation of the approaching debut of the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. This is exciting news for Xiaomi fans as it will be the first time the brand will offer a foldable phone in the global market in the form of the Mix Flip. However, as noted in previous reports, Fold 4 will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Now, it seems the company is making the final preparations before it announces the two foldables in the market. Recently, the NCC listing of the Mix Flip with the 2405CPX3DG model number appeared online. The listing confirms the 1,145mAh and 3,595mAh cells in the phone, which equates to a 4,740mAh battery capacity (which will reportedly be marketed as 4,900mAh). Joining this detail is Mix Flip’s charging power, which will be 67W, as affirmed by its MDY-15-EV charging adapter.

The listing also includes several images of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, divulging its design. According to the leak, the Mix Flip comes with a flat main display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the rear camera lenses are placed vertically on the back, and they seem to be placed directly on the external screen space. It is unknown how big the screen is, but it could measure 4 inches, as per earlier rumors. It consumes the upper half part of the smartphone’s back, while the lower half is dedicated to the rear panel with the Xiaomi logo placed on it.

According to earlier leaks, the Mix Flip could offer 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The foldable is said to also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4” external display, a 50MP/60MP rear camera system, and a 1.5K main display.

