Confirmed: Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip are launching this July

After a series of rumors, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that its Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip smartphones will debut this month.

The news follows several rumors about the foldables, especially the ones involving the Mix Fold 4, which, as per the most recent reports, won’t be making a global debut. To recall, leakers claimed that Xiaomi would offer Mix Fold 4 in international markets, but the latest claims from sources say otherwise.

While Xiaomi remains mum about the Mix Fold 4, it is believed to be arriving with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4900mAh battery, 67W fast charging support, 5G connectivity, two-way satellite connectivity, and a 1.5K main display. It is rumored to cost CN¥5,999, or around $830.

On the other hand, unlike the Mix Fold 4, the Mix Flip is expected to make a global debut (after its launch in China). According to leaks, the foldable will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The foldable is said to also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4” external display, a 50MP/60MP rear camera system, a 4,900mAh battery, and a 1.5K main display.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, both models will be produced in the company’s new Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. The facility is said to be fully digitalized and equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies to aid with the company’s foldable productions. As per the announcement, the factory has an annual capacity of “tens of millions of units.”