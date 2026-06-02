Huawei Mate 90 series to get teleconverter support

According to a new tip, the Huawei Mate 90 series will also soon adopt a teleconverter attachment.

Several brands have recently been pushing huge camera upgrades in their latest devices. One of the biggest trends now is the addition of optional teleconverter attachments to some high-end models, including the Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and more.

Following the attachment support (via third-party brands) for the high-end Pura 90 series models, tipster @FixedFocus now claims that the Mate 90 series will also get the same treatment.

Interestingly, the brand is reportedly also changing manufacturers, which could mean its design and capabilities are changing as well.

The smartphone series itself is also said to adopt a new design. This is somewhat expected, especially if the lineup is indeed getting a teleconverter support.

According to earlier reports, the high-end Pro Max and RS models will have upgraded camera systems. A tipster noted that there would be two 50MP periscope telephoto cameras, with one featuring 10x optical zoom.

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