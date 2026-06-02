Vivo X500 Ultra to feature 10x telephoto

The Vivo X500 Ultra is reportedly getting a major telephoto upgrade, with up to 10x optical zoom.

The Vivo X300 series debuted in China in October last year. According to recent reports and leaks, the brand’s next X flagship series is also in the works now. (Yes, the brand is skipping 4 due to tetraphobia.)

In a new tip coming from China, the entire lineup is said to also support a teleconverter attachment. To recall, the brand currently offers the Vivo ZEISS 2.35x (200mm) Telephoto Extender and the G2 Ultra (400mm), with the latter being exclusive to the premium Vivo X300 Ultra.

The tip also claims that the next top-of-the-line Vivo X500 Ultra model in the series will get a significant optical zoom boost, reaching up to 10x. To compare, the X300 Ultra currently offers a 200MP 85mm Zeiss telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom.

If true, this will let the phone compete more effectively with its competitors in the market. For instance, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a 50MP 10x periscope camera (in addition to its 200MP 3x telephoto), while the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra has a 9.4x periscope camera.

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