Xiaomi 14T Pro to use Dimensity 9300+ chip, Geekbench listing suggests

The Xiaomi 14T Pro has been spotted recently on Geekbench, revealing that it could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.

The device was spotted carrying the 2407FPN8EG model number, affirming beliefs that the device tested was the Xiaomi 14T Pro. To recall, the monicker and internal identification of the device was confirmed by an Indonesia Telecom listing.

According to the leak, the handheld will feature an octa-core processor and a Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU. Based on the listing’s details, it can be deduced that the device carries the Dimensity 9300+ chip.

Aside from the chip, the device in the test also employed 12GB of RAM and Android 14 OS. This allows it to attain 9,369 points in single-core and 26,083 points in multi-core tests. While these numbers are impressive, it is important to note that the tests were performed on the old Geekbench V4.4.

As per earlier leaks, the Pro model will also have an f/1.6 aperture, 12.6MP pixel binning (equated to 50MP), and OIS. It is also believed to be a rebranded global version of the Redmi K70 Ultra. However, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to get a better set of camera lenses. This is not surprising since our earlier Mi code discovery proved that there will be differences between the camera systems of the two. Specifically, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is getting a telephoto camera, which is not present in the Redmi K70 Ultra.

