Huawei launches Nova 12s pre-sale microsite in Mexico

Huawei Nova 12s is now available for pre-sales in Mexico. In line with this, the brand launched the microsite for the model, revealing the specs of the model, which is rumored to be the rebranded Nova 12 Lite.

The Huawei Nova 12s is now available for pre-orders, albeit it is currently available in the Mexican market. On the page, Huawei offers customers a deal after paying their $10 deposit. According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, customers in Mexico can get gifts like 20% off coupons, FreeBuds SE 2, and Band 8. The exact pricing of the model remains unavailable, but Huawei notes on the page that it will be revealed on March 21.

According to Huawei, its new model will offer 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. Aside from this, the microsite reveals that the unit has a 60 MP Selfie Camera with an ultra-wide angle and 66W SuperCharge Turbo charging capability.

No other details of the smartphone are shown on the microsite, but its appearance greatly resembles the Nova 12 Lite, which is believed to be a rebranded version of the Nova 12s. The Nova 12s having a similar rear design to the rumored Nova 12 Lite proves it. Based on the images shared by the company, the Nova 12s will sport a pill-shaped camera island placed on the upper left side of the unit’s back. Inside the pill, three cameras will be placed, with the biggest main camera placed in the middle and the two smaller ones on top and bottom. The flash unit, on the other hand, will be situated outside the pill, albeit just beside the main camera. This arrangement reflects the rear camera arrangement of the Nova 12 Lite.

If the speculations are true, the models are expected to share the same hardware and features. In that case, Nova 12s could have the leaked specifications of Nova 12 Lite, including its octa-core 2.4GHz CPU, camera system (50 MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 60MP selfie), and 6.7-inch 1084 x 2412 display.