Huawei’s recently-certified model could be a Nova 12 Lite variant

Huawei has recently received a certification for a new smartphone. Based on the entry’s model number and image, it could be a Nova 12 Lite variant.

The entry was spotted earlier this week on the Chinese MIIT certification. It is given a FIN-AL60a model number, which is highly similar and close to the FIN-AL60 model number that was spotted during the Huawei Nova 12 Lite’s certification. Further supporting this speculation is the recently added image of the unit, which largely resembles the appearance of the said smartphone earlier released by Huawei.

While there are still no clues on what name the company is planning to give to the model, it is certain that it will be a mid-range type of device. According to the details in the certification, it will also be limited to 4G, just like the Huawei Nova 12 Lite. Aside from that, the added specifications show that it would have support for a 66W wired charging and house an octa-core 2.4GHz CPU. The CPU clock speed of the model is the same as the one in the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) of Nova 12 Lite, suggesting that the unit could also receive the same chip.

Unsurprisingly, other sections of the FIN-AL60a device are also similar to what the Huawei Nova 12 Lite already has, including its 6.7-inch 1084 x 2412 display and cameras (50 MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 60MP selfie).

Huawei making another version of Nova 12 Lite is interesting since the said model is already the most affordable unit in the lineup. If it really ends up becoming a version of Nova 12 Lite, it could be a suggestion that the company is trying to target the low-end smartphone market.