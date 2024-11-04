Huawei exec reveals Mate 70 launch this month; Leaker claims November 19 debut for series

Huawei’s Richard Yu teased that the Huawei Mate 70 series will arrive this month. Although the executive didn’t share the exact launch date, a reputable leaker said that the series is “expected to be released around November 19.”

The news supports earlier reports about the series’ approaching debut. To recall, Digital Chat Station claimed that the Huawei Mate 70 series would be launched in November. After this, the Chinese media outlet Yicai Global echoed the matter, noting that the Mate 70 supply chain complemented this timeline. Yu finally confirmed the matter, and DCS added that this could happen on November 19.

According to earlier reports, the Huawei Mate 70 has a different design than its predecessor. DCS earlier shared on Weibo that the upcoming Mate 70 series would feature elliptical camera islands on the back. Aside from the new camera island, the device reportedly has a quad-curved display with a 3D facial recognition feature in the center, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button, flat metal side frames, a single periscope lens, and a non-metal battery cover.

The lineup is said to use more local parts than the Mate 60 and Pura 70 series, which were applauded for this. A new Kirin chip is also reportedly housed inside the chip, with an earlier report claiming that it gathered over 1 million points on an unnamed benchmarking platform.

The Mate 70 series will include models. An earlier leak revealed some of the configurations of the models and their alleged price tags:

Mate 70: 12GB/256GB (CN¥5999)

Mate 70 Pro: 12GB/256GB (CN¥6999)

Mate 70 Pro+: 16GB/512GB (CN¥8999)

Mate 70 RS Ultimate: 16GB/512GB (CN¥10999)

Via 1, 2