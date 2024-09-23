Huawei Mate 70 reportedly getting some design changes

A new leak suggests that the Huawei Mate 70 will get a new design, specifically on its camera island, which is reportedly going to be elliptical in shape.

The Huawei Mate 70 series is reportedly launching in November. Despite the brand’s efforts to remain secretive about the creation, several leaks about it are surfacing online. The latest comes from the tipster Digital Chat Station, who suggests that Huawei will introduce some major design changes in the Mate 70.

According to DCS in a recent post on Weibo, the upcoming Mate 70 series will feature elliptical camera islands on the back. This will be a huge change from the current circular camera module in the Mate 60 series.

Interestingly, this opposes past reports and leaks about the Huawei Mate 70 phones, which reportedly still have the same camera island shape as their predecessors. In the shared images, the alleged Huawei Mate 70 series phone units were shown, including the Mate 70 S Ultimate Design model with an octagonal camera island. With these inconsistencies in leaks, we suggest to our readers to take the matter with a pinch of salt at the moment, especially since DCS noted that the leaks are based on a prototype unit.

On a side note, DCS also shared some of the other details of the Huawei Mate 70 unit. According to the tipster, aside from the new camera island, the device gets a quad-curved display with a 3D facial recognition feature in the center, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button, flat metal side frames, a single periscope lens, and non-metal battery cover.

