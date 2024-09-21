Huawei Nova 13, Mate 70, Mate X6 reportedly launching in October, November

Before 2024 ends, Huawei is expected to unveil more smartphone creations: the Huawei Nova 13 series, Mate 70 series, and Mate X6.

The fourth quarter is a special time for Huawei fans as the company is rumored to announce more powerful devices powered by the HarmonyOS NEXT and Kirin chips. Huawei, as expected, is silent about the matter, but tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the company is now nearing the announcement dates of its new phones.

According to DCS, Huawei will announce the Nova 13 series, Mate 70 series, and Mate X6 in the next two months. First on the list is the Huawei Nova 13 series, which is said to be coming in October. To recall, the brand already unveiled the first model of the lineup—the Nova Flip—back in August. Now, the company is expected to announce four more devices in the series: Lite, S, Pro, and Ultra models.

In November, DCS shared that the successor of the successful Mate 60 series will be announced: the Mate 70. Like the earlier lineup, this series is also expected to feature a vanilla, Pro, and Pro Plus model.

In the same month, the Mate X6 is also expected to make its market entrance. This echoes easier reports that the foldable will be announced by the last quarter. DCS shared in an earlier leak that the phone will have a Huawei Kirin 5G chip, a satellite connectivity feature, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor feature. It is also likely to adopt several features already present in its predecessor. To recall, the Mate X5 comes with dimensions of 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3mm, a 7.85″ foldable 120Hz OLED, a 7nm Kirin 9000S chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a 5060mAh battery.

