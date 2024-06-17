Leak suggests Huawei Mate X6 might be in the works now

According to a recent leak, Huawei is now working on a new foldable smartphone, and it could be the Huawei Mate X6.

The speculation started with a recent post from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the account, the Chinese smartphone giant is currently building a foldable model. Since there are no other Huawei foldable models expected to come out soon, it is believed that it could be the Mate X6.

As per the post, it will be a Huawei Kirin 5G device, although it is not specified what chip will be used. Nonetheless, it is important to note that earlier reports said the company is preparing an improved chip for the Mate 70 series. According to a claim, the chip could register up to 1 million points in a benchmark test. It is unknown if this will be applied to the Huawei Mate X6 as well, but it could be a possibility.

The post also indicates that the phone will be armed with a satellite connectivity feature. Yet, it should not be a surprise as most premium phones being released nowadays are increasingly adopting the tech. Just in China alone, several new models have already been launched with satellite connectivity capabilities.

Ultimately, DCS claimed that the foldable will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor feature, noting that many of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones that will launch will also adopt it.

No other details about the Huawei Mate X6 are currently available, but it is likely to adopt several features already present in its predecessor. To recall, the Mate X5 comes with dimensions of 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3mm, a 7.85” foldable 120Hz OLED, a 7nm Kirin 9000S chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a 5060mAh battery. According to recent reports, the phone could launch in the second half of 2024.