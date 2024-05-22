Huawei to unveil foldable Mate X6 in second half of 2024

Huawei reportedly has plans to announce the foldable Mate X6 device in the second half of this year, complementing the unveiling month of its predecessor last year.

The Chinese smartphone giant is expected to introduce the Mate X6 soon. Like the Mate X5, the new model will be a foldable smartphone. The earlier device was released in September last year, and the leaker account @SmartPikachu claims on Weibo that the new Mate X6 could be launched within the same timeline. According to the tipster, the Mate X6 will make its debut alongside the Mate 70 series, the successor of the famous Mate 60 that the brand launched in China last year.

No other details about the Huawei Mate X6 are currently available, but it is likely to adopt several features already present in its predecessor. To recall, the Mate X5 comes with dimensions of 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3mm, a 7.85” foldable 120Hz OLED, a 7nm Kirin 9000S chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a 5060mAh battery.

The release of the phone will be part of Huawei’s plan to further infiltrate the foldable market, with a report claiming that the brand could outrank Samsung in the category in the first half of the year. Aside from the usual foldable and flip-style phones, the giant is also rumored to be exploring other forms of smartphones. Back in March, the patent of the company for its first tri-fold smartphone was spotted. After this, the same leaker, @SmartPikachu, claimed that “Huawei really wants to put them into stores,” suggesting the company’s determination to bring the idea to life soon.