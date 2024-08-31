Huawei Mate 70 Pro design, camera details leak

A new leak shows some of the details of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro, revealing that the model will receive several camera system improvements.

Huawei remains mum about its Mate 70 series, but leaks are consistently sprouting online. The most recent one covers the camera of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro model.

According to the image shared, the Mate 70 Pro will have some changes in its camera island design. Although it shows that the module will remain circular and huge, the size of the back glass ring element will be thicker compared to that of its predecessor.

Moreover, the Mate 70 Pro’s lenses will also change. Aside from the possible AI integration in the system, the main and selfie cameras will be increased to 60MP and 32MP, respectively. Nonetheless, it is believed that it would still adopt its predecessor’s 12MP ultrawide and 48MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom in the rear camera system.

The leak follows an earlier report revealing an alleged Mate 70 unit. Despite being wrapped in paper, the image corroborates today’s render, which shows a thicker black glass element in the camera island of the series.

According to earlier reports, the Mate 70 lineup will be armed with a Kirin chip with 1M benchmark points (Kirin 9100) and will debut in the fourth quarter of the year. The phones are also reportedly coming with more local parts than the Mate 60 and Pura 70. As per leaks, here are some of the possible configurations and price tags of the Huawei Mate 70 models:

Mate 70: 12GB/256GB (CN¥5999)

Mate 70 Pro: 12GB/256GB (CN¥6999)

Mate 70 Pro+: 16GB/512GB (CN¥8999)

Mate 70 RS Ultimate: 16GB/512GB (CN¥10999)

