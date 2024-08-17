Huawei Mate 70 reportedly getting more Chinese parts than Pura 70

Huawei is serious about establishing more independence from foreign partners in its future device productions. According to a tipster, the Chinese giant is now planning to introduce more Chinese-made components in its upcoming Mate 70 series, a number that is more than the local parts already present in its Pura 70 lineup.

Huawei surprised the world by introducing new smartphones despite the US government’s sanctions. The bans effectively stopped companies from doing business with Huawei, but the company was able to debut its Mate 60 Pro with a 7nm chip.

The company’s success continues with the Huawei Nova Flip and the Pura 70 series, both of which use Kirin chips. The latter even made a huge mark after it was discovered using a handful of local Chinese parts. According to a teardown analysis, the vanilla Pura 70 model has the highest number of Chinese-sourced components in the series, totaling 33 domestic components.

Now, tipster account @jasonwill101 shared on X that Huawei will double down on its vision of becoming less reliant on foreign companies in the creation of the Huawei Mate 70 lineup. Even more, the tipster underscored that the number of Chinese components in the said series will be higher than what the Pura 70 has.

The leaker also suggested that the Huawei Mate 70’s camera system will be greatly enhanced. It was not shared whether the company plans to become independent in the peripheral department as well, but it will likely continue relying on Sony for this.

As for its chip and display, there’s BOE for the latter, while its Kirin chip is expected to be used in the Mate 70 series. According to past reports, the lineup will be using an improved Kirin chip with 1 million benchmark points. The benchmark platform for the said scores is unknown, but it could be assumed that it is the AnTuTu benchmarking since it is one of the usual platforms being used by Huawei for its tests. If true, it means that the Mate 70 series will get a huge performance improvement over its predecessor, with the Kirin 9000s-powered Mate 60 Pro only obtaining around 700,000 points on AnTuTu.

Via