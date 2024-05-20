Standard Pura 70 model has 33 domestic components

The base Pura 70 model has the highest number of Chinese-sourced components in the series. According to a teardown analysis, the device has a total of 33 domestic components.

The news follows an earlier report about claims that 90% of the entire lineup’s components were sourced from Chinese manufacturers. Some of the suppliers believed to provide them were OFilm, Lens Technology, Goertek, Csun, Sunny Optical, BOE, and Crystal-Optech. However, claims about the matter were dismissed.

Despite this, an analysis proved that the claims are actually true, proving that the Chinese smartphone giant is indeed using a higher number of China-sourced components in the new series. Now, TechInsight (via SCMP)has performed another analysis of the series, discovering that the standard model has the most number of Chinese-sourced parts among the four Pura 70 siblings.

According to the research firm, most of the parts used in the series came from China. Moreover, out of the four models, the Pura 70 is the best proof of Huawei’s growing self-reliance, with the firm noting that it has 33 domestic parts out of its 69 components.

“The ratio of Chinese-procured components was higher in the standard Pura 70 than in the Pro Plus model,” TechInsights analyst Stacy Wegner shared.

Prior to this, an analysis performed by iFixit and TechSearch International also revealed the specifics of the Chinese-made components being used in the series. In that separate teardown review, it was discovered that the lineup’s flash memory storage and chip processor were from Chinese suppliers. Specifically, the NAND memory chip of the phone is believed to be prepared by Huawei’s very own fabless semiconductor company, HiSilicon. Several components of the smartphone reportedly also came from other Chinese manufacturers. As per the report, the NAND flash memory chip might be packaged by HiSilicon, which also produced the memory controller of the Pro device.

According to the review, the series has a higher number of Chinese-sourced components compared to Huawei’s earlier Mate 60 lineup.

“While we cannot provide an exact percentage, we’d say the domestic component usage is high, and definitely higher than in the Mate 60,” said Shahram Mokhtari, iFixit’s lead teardown technician.